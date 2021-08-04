Upland Software: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $75.4 million to $79.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $300.8 million to $312.8 million.

Upland Software shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.83, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.