Emcore: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Alhambra, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $44 million.

Emcore shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.29, more than doubling in the last 12 months.