ADT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ADT Inc. (ADT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $126 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

ADT shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.51, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.