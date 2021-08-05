United Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $23.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 57 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $155.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $153.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.24. A year ago, they were trading at $7.54.