WVa regulators OK rate increase for AEP subsidiaries

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia utility regulators have approved a rate increase request for two American Electric Power subsidiaries.

The request granted Wednesday by the state Public Service Commission will allow Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. to upgrade three coal-fired generating plants to comply with federal environmental regulations.

The facilities are the John Amos plant in Winfield, the Mountaineer plant in New Haven and the Mitchell plant in Moundsville. The commission said in a statement that the move will provide an opportunity for all three plants to remain operational through 2040.

The commission approved a surcharge to recover construction costs that will see monthly bills for the average residential customer increase 38 cents starting next month.

Regulators in Kentucky and Virginia also must weigh in on the proposal due to customers in those states being served by the West Virginia plants.

