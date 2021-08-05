Business

SeaWorld: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $127.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.59.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $439.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.1 million.

SeaWorld shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Denbury: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 3:48 AM

Business

Gray Television: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 3:47 AM

Business

CenterPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 3:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service