Tenneco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its second quarter.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

Tenneco expects full-year revenue in the range of $18.3 billion to $18.6 billion.

Tenneco shares have risen 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.