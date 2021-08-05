Business
Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $497.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.76 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.
The construction supply company posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.79 billion.
Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $18 billion to $19 billion.
Builders FirstSource shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 75% in the last 12 months.
Comments