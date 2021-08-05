ViaSat: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $17 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $664.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $622.8 million.

ViaSat shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.