Thermon Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $867,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period.

Thermon Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $293 million to $308 million.

Thermon Group shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
