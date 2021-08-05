U.S. Physical Therapy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $126.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.1 million.

U.S. Physical Therapy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share.

U.S. Physical Therapy shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.