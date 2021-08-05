Business

U.S. Physical Therapy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $126.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.1 million.

U.S. Physical Therapy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

U.S. Physical Therapy shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

NC House budget writers start unveiling spending proposals

August 05, 2021 5:29 AM

Business

ViaSat: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 5:27 AM

Business

Cheniere Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 5:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service