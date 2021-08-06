Flowserve: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $898.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.4 million.

Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.65 per share.

Flowserve shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.89, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.