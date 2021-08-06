Dropbox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $88 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $530.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524 million.

Dropbox shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.58, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

