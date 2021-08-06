Quotient Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The digital coupons company posted revenue of $123.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $126 million to $133 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $505 million to $522 million.

Quotient Tech shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.87, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.