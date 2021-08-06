Business
Quotient Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its second quarter.
The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.
The digital coupons company posted revenue of $123.9 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $126 million to $133 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $505 million to $522 million.
Quotient Tech shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.87, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.
