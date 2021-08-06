Business

NGM Biopharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.7 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.1 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.04, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

