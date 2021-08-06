Business
J2 Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.7 million.
The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.41 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.
The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $429 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.6 million.
J2 Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.57 to $9.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion.
J2 Global shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $142.78, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
Comments