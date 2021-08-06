Business
Iteris: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $611,000.
On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period.
Iteris expects full-year revenue in the range of $134 million to $142 million.
Iteris shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.05, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.
