Business

Iteris: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $611,000.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period.

Iteris expects full-year revenue in the range of $134 million to $142 million.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Iteris shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.05, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Aclaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 3:57 AM

Business

Itron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 3:57 AM

Business

Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 3:57 AM

Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

August 06, 2021 3:57 AM

Business

Zix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 3:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service