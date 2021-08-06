CatchMark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The timberlands real estate investment trust posted revenue of $31.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.9 million.

CatchMark shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.63, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.