Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Friday reported a loss of $717.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.94. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 76% in the last 12 months.

