Beshear’s COVID restrictions targeted at Fancy Farm picnic

Two Republicans expected to compete to lead their party's ticket in 2023 took turns Saturday accusing Kentucky's Democratic governor of infringing on individual liberties with his pandemic-related restrictions, pressing GOP themes on the stage of the state's marquee political event.

Speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and state Auditor Mike Harmon lambasted Gov. Andy Beshear for his actions to try to contain COVID-19. Harmon already announced he’s running for governor in 2023 and Quarles is seriously considering the race. Beshear has said he intends to seek a second term.

With Kentucky facing a virus resurgence fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman skipped the picnic in western Kentucky. Their absence turned the event into a Republican rally featuring speeches by GOP officeholders.

With a statewide television watching, Quarles and Harmon said the governor overreached with his now-lifted restrictions on businesses and gatherings to slow the virus's spread.

“Like you, I was caught off-guard when Beshear responded to COVID by violating our basic rights and individual liberties by becoming the shutdown governor,” Quarles said.

In one of his zingers, Harmon said: “In 2023, the voters of Kentucky will have a chance to help Andy Beshear in the same way his policies helped many of them -- by sending him home.”