Business

Aemetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CUPERTINO, Calif.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 38 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.8 million.

Aemetis shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Trevena: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2021 5:56 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service