Avant to pay Massachusetts $1.6m in debt settlement

Avant, a Chicago-based loan service provider has to pay Massachusetts $1.6 million to settle allegations that it used abusive debt collection practices against its consumers.

The settlement was filed on Tuesday by Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office has been investigating the company's practices since 2015, The Boston Globe reported.

Investigators said the company violated state debt collection regulations through its practices of making excessive phone calls to borrowers and failing to notify them of their right to receive detailed documentation of their loans.

Massachusetts' debt collection regulations are the toughest in the country. State regulations prohibit the number of calls creditors can make to debtors to no more than two in a span of a week, the newspaper said.

“Our debt collection regulations are in place to protect consumers from abusive and illegal practices by companies like Avant,” Healey said in a statement.

An Avant spokesperson called the settlement “a mutually agreeable resolution.”

The company “neither admits or denies” the attorney general’s allegations.

The payment from Avant will be used to aid local consumer programs in the state who were harmed by Avant's practices, Healy said.