Blue Bird: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 19 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $780 million.

Blue Bird shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.32, a rise of 82% in the last 12 months.

