Safeguard Scientifics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

RADNOR, Pa.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $320,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 37 cents per share.

Safeguard Scientifics shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.19, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.

