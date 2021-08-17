Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixes on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 22.25 cents at $7.4125 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 1.75 cents at $5.64 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 5.75 cents at $5.05 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 6.25 cents at $13.8250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.2395 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .93 cent at $1.5692 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was of .30 cent at $.8800 a pound.