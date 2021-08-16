Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.72, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.