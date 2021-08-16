Business

Permian Basin Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

Permian Basin Royalty shares have increased 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.26, an increase of 62% in the last 12 months.

