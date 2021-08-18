Brinker International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $75 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $131.6 million, or $2.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.

Brinker International shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.