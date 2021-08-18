Jackson County considers using COVID-19 funds for courthouse

Some Jackson County executives are considering using $136 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help fund renovations at the county courthouse.

County Manager Troy Schulte told legislators Monday that money from the American Rescue Plan could fund the first phase of a $255.4 million renovation of the courthouse in downtown Kansas City, KCUR reported.

The law requires that projects funded by the money be related to the impact of COVID-19. Schulte told the Legislature’s Public Works Committee the renovation would allow more social distancing than is currently possible in the crowded courthouse.

Critics suggested the funds could be better used to help small businesses and nonprofits that were hurt financially by the pandemic, or county residents looking for affordable housing.

Tara Raghuveer, director of KC Tenants, an affordable housing group, said the proposal to use the funds on the courthouse shows that county leaders are “out of touch” with the suffering of many county residents. She suggested the money could help compensate 120 families that will be displaced by construction of a new county jail.

Schulte's suggestion came after SFS Architecture presented a plan for an eight-year overhaul of the 90-year-old courthouse.