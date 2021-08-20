Applied Materials: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.72 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The maker of chipmaking equipment posted revenue of $6.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Applied Materials expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.87 to $2.01. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.78.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.08 billion to $6.58 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.98 billion.

Applied Materials shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $129.07, a climb of 96% in the last 12 months.