Need a job? These 4 Olympia area employers are hiring this week

A hiring event is set for 11-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Express Employment Professionals in west Olympia. Courtesy

Four Thurston County employers are hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Express Employment Professionals, 1120 Harrison Ave. NW in Olympia.

The four employers:

▪ Cardinal Glass, a glass manufacturer that operates a plant in Tumwater.

▪ Girard Wood Products, a pallet manufacturer in Lacey.

▪ Medline, a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices and supplies in Lacey.

▪ International Wood Products, an independent building material distributor in Tumwater.

Job seekers should be prepared for on-site interviews.

In addition, Express Employment Professionals, a staffing business, has more than 65 positions to fill for 46 different Thurston County employers.

“These positions are with warehouse, manufacturing, hospitality, administrative, professional and health care organizations with wages ranging from $15 an hour in production to $100,000 per year for a health and safety manager,” said Express owner Reid Bates.

“We expect to be making conditional job offers to applicants who attend our hiring event this Wednesday,” Bates said.

