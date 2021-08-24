Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 10.75 cents at $7.1150 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4.50 cents at $5.4075 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 4.25 cents at $5.12 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 25.50 cents at $13.2625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.2715 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .35 cent at $1.5825 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.27 cents at $.8760 a pound.

