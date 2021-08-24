Business

North Dakota urges hunters to use apps to ID private land

The Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota wildlife managers are encouraging hunters to take advantage of electronic map tools that can help them identify private land before they venture onto it.

Map resources, mobile apps and printable maps can be found on the Game and Fish Department's website, at gf.nd.gov.

“Each have different strengths, such as some require cell service while others can work offline, others offer the ability to determine who posted the land or a point of contact,” said Brian Hosek, business operations manager. “And you can still pull down that print material for those who do not prefer to use these technologies.”

The Legislature passed a law this year making electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and defining a fence. It also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

About 7,000 landowners have posted 3.75 million acres — about 8.3% of North Dakota’s land area.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Penalties for violating the new law include a $250 noncriminal offense for hunters, anglers and others trespassing on posted land, and misdemeanors for more serious trespassing scenarios, such as property damage or refusing to leave.

ArcGIS Explorer and Avenza are nationally used apps that will show content that Game and Fish publishes, Hosek said. Users will need to search “NDGF” to find the content. The information is included in the published Private Lands Open To Sportsmen map services. This information will appear, as well as public lands including lands enrolled in PLOTS.

OnX Hunt, another nationally used hunting app, has indicated it will include electronically posted land for the 2021 hunting season, according to Game and Fish

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Diner leaves $10,000 tip for workers at Florida restaurant

August 24, 2021 12:28 AM

Business

New Mexico farmers along Rio Grande face early water cutoff

August 24, 2021 12:28 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service