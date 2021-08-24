NC certificate of need laws adjusted in bill going to Cooper

North Carolina hospitals and other medical facilities would have more leeway with expanding treatment space or purchasing equipment without initiating state reviews in legislation receiving final General Assembly approval on Tuesday.

The House voted 100-3 for the bill, which would adjust the state's certificate of need laws. Those laws require health regulators to evaluate whether additional medical services are necessary in a community and sign off on them.

Many conservatives have sought to do away with these laws over the years without success. but the House and Senate came up with a bipartisan measure. The Senate approved the bill almost unanimously in May.

The bill would increase the spending threshold on equipment at diagnostic centers, for major medical equipment and for capital expenditures at new institutions before becoming subject to review. Those dollar amounts, which a legislator said hadn't been changed in decades, would be adjusted annually going forward.

There would also be deadlines for when construction must begin on a health service facility after a certificate is issued. The deadlines change based on project costs.

The measure now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his consideration. He can sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.