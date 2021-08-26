Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 6 cents at $7.1925 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 4 cents at $5.5250 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 5.50 cents at $5.12 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 10.25 cents at $13.53 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 2.25 cents at $1.2362 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.5910 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.8902 a pound.