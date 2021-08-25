Business

Need a job? These Olympia area employers are looking to hire warehouse workers

Thurston County WorkSource, which operates the area’s unemployment office, is the setting this Friday for what it calls the “Warehousing and Logistics Hiring Event.”
Thurston County WorkSource, which operates the area’s unemployment office, is the setting this Friday for what it calls the “Warehousing and Logistics Hiring Event.”

The in-person event will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Friday at 1570 Irving St. SW, Tumwater. The event does not require registration.

WorkSource says more than 1,000 job opportunities will be available from the following employers: Amazon, Fastenal, Harbor Wholesale, The Home Depot, LaborMax Staffing, Morgan Transfer, Snow Joe, Target and Uline.

Amazon operates a distribution center in DuPont.

Harbor Wholesale and Uline operate warehouses in Lacey and have recently announced hiring events of their own, but apparently still need workers.

Snow Joe, a manufacturer of lawn and garden equipment, recently opened a Lacey site.

Those who plan to attend are asked to dress for an interview and bring several copies of their resume.

For more information, contact Micah Pong, business solutions navigator at the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, at mpong@thurstonchamber.com.

