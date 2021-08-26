Business
Ulta: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $250.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $4.56.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.
The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.
Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $14.50 to $14.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion.
Ulta shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $389.90, a rise of 77% in the last 12 months.
Comments