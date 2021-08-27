Steven Bergwijn recalled to Netherlands squad

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn fires a shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) AP

Steven Bergwijn was recalled to the Netherlands squad Friday for three World Cup qualifiers following his strong start to the Premier League season with Tottenham.

Bergwijn, who has scored one goal in 12 appearances for his country, has been a prominent part of Tottenham's successful start this month. He was credited with an assist on Son Heung-min's goal in the 1-0 victory over defending champion Manchester City in their season opener.

“He hardly played last season and now he has already played six, seven, eight matches and has showed what he can do,” Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said.

The Netherlands, a three-time World Cup finalist, plays Norway in Oslo on Wednesday before hosting Montenegro in Eindhoven on Sept. 4 and Turkey in Amsterdam on Sept. 7. The Netherlands is currently one point behind Group G leader Turkey.

The matches also mark the return of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk from a long-term knee injury.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Van Gaal also called up two uncapped defenders — Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord and Devyne Rensch of Ajax.

The match against Norway will be the first in charge for Van Gaal, who came out of retirement to take over the Dutch national team for the third time. He led the Netherlands to the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Van Gaal replaced Frank de Boer, who quit after the Netherlands was eliminated from the European Championship in the round of 16 by the Czech Republic.

___

Squad:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Tim Krul (Norwich), Joël Drommel, (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Devyne Rensch (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Guus Til (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)