Electric company and ministry helps people grow after prison

Every morning at about 6 a.m., around two dozen men gather together at a warehouse and office building in Salem, Alabama, to sing and pray.

Joshua Vandusseldorp, a former U.S. Marine, founded Abel Electric and Abel Ministries soon after getting out of prison in order to provide a place to give those with criminal pasts or those who struggle with an addiction a place to grow and heal.

“Once they get out of prison, they might not have a license, they might have medical issues, they don’t have a job, they don’t have a car, they don’t have a place to live, so they return right back to the place they came from,” Vandusseldorp said. “Maybe they decided like a lot of men, ‘Hey, I’m going to get out (of prison) and do right,’ but they’d go back over and over because they didn’t really have an opportunity, a chance, somewhere safe they could learn, grow or change. That’s what we do here. That’s our vision.”

Vandusseldorp is no stranger to prison himself. After he left the U.S. military, he said, he moved to Atlanta and started selling drugs for about three years until he was finally arrested while trafficking methamphetamine and sentenced to prison.

“From 2000 to 2003, I was a professional drug dealer. I had a couple of little apartments, I stayed in and out of hotels and sold drugs,” Vandusseldorp said. “Within that three-year timeframe I was arrested several times and incurred about 18 felonies. The last time I got arrested … and I knew there was no possible way with the amount I got caught with that I was going to get out, and I remember being relieved and thinking, ‘Wow, thank God that time in my life is over.’”

Despite Vandusseldorp describing prison as an awful place of violence, part of him said he was thankful for the five years he spent there because it allowed him to get closer to God and truly change his life.

“Prison is a place of violence, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” Vandusseldorp said. “At the same time, it’s the vehicle that God used to redeem me. Without it, I’d be dead.”

After turning to God while in prison, Vandusseldorp was transferred to the Columbus Transitional Center where he found work and learned the electrician trade after he was hired by Alderson Electric. Later, he started Abel Electric.

Today, Abel Electric and Abel Ministries employs around 70 men including Chris Cloud, pastor of Abel Ministries, who also has a criminal past.

Cloud, 50, was arrested and imprisoned at the age of 27 for drug possession, intent to distribute and conspiracy and said his life before prison, when he was using and selling drugs, was empty. The only thing that stood after he became imprisoned was his family and God, he said.

“My mindset was, ‘Wow, my best thinking landed me in prison, I need to try something different,’” Cloud said.

During his almost 15 years in prison, Cloud said he applied to every program and class he could, and when he was released in May 2013 he became the pastor of Abel Ministries and helps Vandusseldorp provide a place for men and women to better themselves.

“We give them and teach them a trade, and right now we’ve got the electrical side, both commercial and residential, and we just started a construction and painting company,” Cloud said. “I’d say probably 90 percent of the people here have been arrested before and have records, including the owner. … It just shows you the power of giving these guys a chance.”

Along with providing jobs, spiritual community and a drug-free work environment, Dusseldorp provides discipleship training and sends its staff out into jails around East Alabama and West Georgia to minister to those behind bars. Abel also has several transitional houses for those who get out of prison to help them adjust after they leave.

“(After prison), a lot of these men and women are just doing whatever they need to do in order to survive, and if you don’t bring them in, if you don’t protect them, the Bible says a dog will return to its own vomit,” Vandusseldorp said. “It’s important to have community. It works. Once a person graduates and works here, 95 percent of the time they’re successful, and that’s amazing.”