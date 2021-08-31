Business
Anaplan: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $144.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in November, Anaplan said it expects revenue in the range of $145.5 million to $146.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $571.5 million to $573.5 million.
Anaplan shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $59.85, a drop of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.
