Nutanix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $358.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.
The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $390.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.5 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.03 billion, or $5.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.
Nutanix shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.95, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.
