Five Below: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $64.8 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $646.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $565 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $543.7 million.

Five Below shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $215.79, a rise of 89% in the last 12 months.