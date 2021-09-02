Business
Five Below: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $64.8 million.
The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $646.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in November, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $565 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $543.7 million.
Five Below shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $215.79, a rise of 89% in the last 12 months.
