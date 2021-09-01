Phreesia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $51 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.9 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $195 million to $198 million.

Phreesia shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $69.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.