SecureWorks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The information security services provider posted revenue of $134.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in November, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $134 million for the fiscal third quarter.
SecureWorks expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $535 million to $540 million.
SecureWorks shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 63% in the last 12 months.
