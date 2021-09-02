Business

American Eagle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $121.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

American Eagle shares have increased 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

