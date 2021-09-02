Baxter to acquire Hillrom in $10.5B medical products deal

FILE - This July 2009 photo shows the sign outside Baxter International Inc. in Deerfield, Ill. Medical products company Baxter International said Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, it will acquire medical technology firm Hillrom for $10.5 billion in cash. Baxter will also absorb Hillrom’s debt and cash, bringing the total value of the deal to $12.4 billion. (George LeClaire/Daily Herald via AP) AP

Medical products company Baxter International will acquire medical technology firm Hillrom for $10.5 billion in cash, the companies announced Thursday. Baxter will also absorb Hillrom's debt and cash, bringing the total value of the deal to $12.4 billion.

Baxter will pay Hillrom shareholders $156 per share, a 26% premium on its closing price on July 27, when speculation about a deal began to spread. Hillrom shares closed at $145.06 on Thursday and were up more than 3% in premarket trading, to $149.75.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter, which offers essential hospital products including dialysis, IV solutions and other therapies and devices, had sales of $11.7 billion in 2020, with projected sales of $12.6 billion this year.

Hillrom, headquartered in Chicago, is focused on medical technology products and services such as smart beds, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies and advanced surgical equipment. It has sales approaching $3 billion annually.

The deal has been agreed upon by both companies’ boards and is expected to close in early 2022, pending regulatory approval and a vote by Hillrom shareholders.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Baxter shares rose about 1% in premarket trading, to $78.40.