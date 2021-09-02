Business
PagerDuty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $67.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in November, PagerDuty expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $71 million for the fiscal third quarter.
PagerDuty expects full-year results to range from a loss of 39 cents per share to a loss of 35 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $273 million to $276 million.
PagerDuty shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.30, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.
