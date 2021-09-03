Business

Quanex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $279.9 million in the period.

Quanex expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

Quanex shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.88, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
