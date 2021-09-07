Coupa Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $91.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $179.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Coupa Software expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $177 million to $178 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Coupa Software expects full-year earnings in the range of 27 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $706 million to $708 million.

Coupa Software shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $263.22, a decrease of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.