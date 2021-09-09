Ex-Army captain pleads guilty to aiding wife’s Army business

A former Army captain has pleaded guilty to charges that he helped his wife’s business with military contracts, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release that John Raymond Meier, 33, who served at Fort Bragg, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to performing official acts affecting a personal financial interest. Meier faces up to five years’ in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court documents said Meier served as a supply officer in the Third Special Forces Group when his wife, Nicole Anderson Meier, agreed to provide three weeks of advanced commercial driver’s training for soldiers who transported supplies to support her husband's unit. Her company received nearly $150,000 to rent trucks and for the training, which was never provided, the documents said.

Court records also showed John Meier helped his wife sell a variety of other items to the Army, and in one instance gave his wife quotes from other vendors to assure she would submit a lower quote and win the Army’s business.

Nicole Meier, on behalf of her company, pleaded guilty to theft of government property and faces a maximum of five years’ probation and a $500,000 fine.